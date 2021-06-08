Elk Garden voters return incumbents to office

Ronda Wertman

Special to the News Tribune

ELK GARDEN – Elk Garden voters returned their sitting council, mayor and recorder in Tuesday’s election.

Mayor Marian Droppleman, clerk Brandi Paugh and councilmen Kevin Broadwater, Michael Droppleman, Jody Paugh, Dave Tichnell and newcomer Donald “Louie” Stewart will take office on July 1.

Broadwater, Droppleman, Paugh and Tichnell each received 19 votes followed by Stewart with 18.

Challenger Gary Wildman earned eight votes and Charles Welch, who resigned from the council earlier this spring, received one vote.