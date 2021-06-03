A year in the making, generous donation benefits Keyser pool

KEYSER - The project has been a year in the making, but patrons of the John R. Shelton Swimming Pool in Keyser will soon be able to see the results of a generous donation by a local business.

According to Save the Keyser Pool Committee member Missy Cummings, the story began in 2019.

“Our pool furniture was looking a little rough, so the committee members contacted John Kauffman to see if they could give the furniture a new look,” she explains.

Kauffman is the owner of Criterion, a company located in the Keyser Industrial Park which refurbishes outdoor furniture. He started the business almost 40 years ago when he began refurbishing and repairing furniture in a shed at his home. The business continued to grow, and approximately 25 years ago Kauffman moved it into its current location at the Industrial Park.

When Cummings called him about the pool furniture, she said he quickly had his employees go to work using the new color scheme the committee had chosen.

“The furniture was delivered back to the pool once everything was upgraded, and the Save the Pool members anxiously awaited the 2020 pool season for the big reveal,” Cummings said.

“Unfortunately, COVID had other plans, and the pool did not open last year.”

Now, however, the pandemic is waning, and with it, restrictions on such activities as swimming pools.

The pool will be holding its grand re-opening at noon this Saturday, and the Save the Keyser Pool committee will be on hand, proudly pointing out their newly refurbished furniture thanks to a local business that chose to support its community.

Liz Beavers is managing editor of the Mineral Daily News Tribune and can be reached at lbeavers@newstribune.info.