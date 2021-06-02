Potomac State recognizes top students

Special to the News Tribune

KEYSER - West Virginia University Potomac State College recently held its 81st Recognition Day Awards ceremony during which students were recognized and presented with various accolades.

The following awards were announced:

Fort Ashby:

Makenna Douthitt, an exercise physiology major, was presented with the General Biology award.

Jen Hershberger, a business management major, was presented with the Outstanding Business Management Student award. This award is presented to a BAS student who exhibits academic excellence, leadership and character.

Keyser:

Matthew Bane, a biology major, was the recipient of the W.E. Michael Biology award, which is bestowed in memory of Professor Emeritus W.E. Michael, who taught at the college for 33 years. This award is given to the student with the highest average in the complete biology major sequence.

Jaiden Courrier, a general studies major, was the recipient of the Willa Louise Cather Award for Best Noncreative Essay. Named after Professor Emerita Dr. Willa Louise Cather, this award is presented to a student whose essay represents the best noncreative work produced in all English classes at the college during the year.

Gabriella McClintock, an elementary education major, was the recipient of the Outstanding Teacher Education Student award.

Alexis Taylor, an animal science major, was the recipient of the Outstanding Agriculture Sophomore Student award.

Taylor VanMeter, a pre-nursing major, was presented with the Dr. Henry Falkowski Survey of Chemistry award. This award is named in memory of Henry S. Falkowski, PhD, who taught chemistry at the college for 41 years. The award is given to the student who achieves the highest overall average in the Chemistry 111 and Chemistry 112 sequence, in lecture and laboratory.

New Creek:

Jenna Francis, an English major, was the recipient of the Orval Anderson Award for Best Creative Essay. Named after Professor Emeritus Orval Anderson, this award is presented to a student whose essay represents the best creative work produced in all English classes at the College during the year.

Westernpor:

Sharon Shumaker, a business management major, was presented with the Outstanding Business Technology Student award. This award is presented to an AAS student who exhibits academic excellence, leadership and character.

To view all 2021 Recognition Day recipients, visit the college website at www.potomacstatecollege.edu.