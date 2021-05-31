Tech Center holds graduation: Here's who was on the list

KEYSER - Neither the waning pandemic nor the rain could stop the students from picking up their certificates from the Mineral County Technical Center Friday evening.

Because of ongoing restrictions due to the pandemic, the students who normally receive their honors on the stage of the Church-McKee Arts Center found themselves inside the Keyser High School gym instead.

Principal Loretta Mick opened the program and recognized the outstanding graduates.

Sarah Sions, a Goldsworthy Scholar at Keyser High School and a member of the National Technical Honor Society, gave the address.

The following students received certificates and/or diplomas in their respective fields:

Agribusiness Systems: Nicholas Paul Johnson, Annabelle Christine Oliviah Mitchell, Keegan Adam Robinson.

Animal Science Systems: Rachael Elizabeth Anne Brinkman, Courtney Dawn Ellifritz, Kyleigh Gabrielle Fazenbaker, Alexis Erin Liller, Hailey Brooke Massie, Katie Rose Miltenberger, Annabelle Christine Oliviah Mitchell, Keegan Adam Robinson, Seirra Lynn Rodeheaver, Sarah Kate Sions, Alexis Brianna Stuby, Emma Grace Wilt.

Natural Resources Management: John Murill Bittinger, Rachael Elizabeth Anne Brinkman, Austin James Burgess, Kyleigh Gabrielle Fazenbaker, Alexis Erin Liller, Hunter Michael Martin, Hailey Brooke Massie, Reuben Andrew Pancake, Sarah Kate Sions, Bradley Ryan Sommers.

Plant Systems: John Murill Bittinger, Kyleigh Gabrielle Fazenbaker, Alexis Erin Liller, Katie Rose Miltenberger, Kenzie Lynn Rohrbaugh, Sarah Kate Sions, Bradley Ryan Sommers, Alexis Brianna Stuby.

Power, Structure and Tech Systems: Stone Lee Kesner, Reuben Andrew Pancake, Joshua Leroy Pierce.

Carpentry: Dalton Lee Adams, Darrick Harmon Broadwater, Tristan William Fink, Dalton Wayne Green, Eathan Jarrett Hicks, Anthony James Miller, Chase Allen Nesselrodt, Hayden Martz Stimmetz.

Accounting/Finance: Elizabeth Grace Layton.

Marketing Management: Elizabeth Grace Layton.

Therapeutic Services: Haley Nicole Ahern,Vito Gianni Amoruso, Sara Elizabeth Bamburg, Virginia Mae Breedlove, Zahra Kate Brooks, Graci Elizabeth Crites, Kaili Marie Crowl, Jocelyn Lyndsay Darrah, Leah Marie Davis, Isabella Paige Donnelly, Paige Alexandra Durr, Ricki Danielle Ferrell, Paige Michal Foutz, Zoe Rhiannon Goddard, Brandy Marie Haines, Sierra Addison Hester, Rylee Jordan Briann Hopwood, Kyrissa Nicole Iser, Savannah Peyton Johnson, Asia Jade Keister, Hope Mackenzie Kiszka, Summer Rose Knisley, Allison Marie LaRue, Elizabeth Grace Layton, Brittany Louise Long, Catherine Laraen Long, Mariah Raquel Martin, Brenna Nicole McCloud, Kiersten Paige Miller, Jansen Bryce Moreland, Naudia Nacole Norris, Katherine Hope Parzych, Jaden Allese Rapson, Racheal Anne Rutherford, Karleigh Mae Sabers, Tamara Alexis Saville, Anna Isabella Shaffer, Cyra Sue Shepherd, Emma Elizabeth Simpson, Nadia Amani Smith, Makailyn Elyse Spiker, Abigail Rose Spurling, Andrew Timothy Westfall, Delta Janelle Wheeler, Nathan Brady Whitacre, Sierra Lee Wigfield, Emma Grace Wilt.

Prostart: Jesse James Braithwaite, Jonna Stephanie Hughes, Nevaeh Lyzanne McBee, Emma Elizabeth Simpson.

Welding: John Murill Bittinger, Bradley Lawrence Brinker, Colten Allen Burns, Bryson Wesley Clark, Bryceten Thomas Daubenmire, Adrian Kane Davidson, Ann Marie Ford, Cole Talbott Hamilton, Cole Anthony Hiett, Nathaniel Eugene Howell, Cameron Edward Kile, Evan Creed Launi, Cody Scott Long, Brayden Thomas Lucas, Tage David Malone, Hunter Michael Martin, Riley Paul Matheson, Dakota Benjamin McKneely, Taylor Andrew Miller, Jordan Scott Morrill, Kyle Scott Owens, Nicholas Storm Poland, Trevor Ellis Seabolt, Jason Scott Shugars, Caden Alexander Shumaker, Hayden Mark Stimmetz, Evan Berkley Wilson.

Project Lead the Way/Engineering: Braden Marshall Aldridge, Draetius Marcell Allen, Corey Matthew Annable, Trenton Richard Burns, Christian Jacob Cimaglia, Naylin Lee Cook, Haley McKenzie Droll, Dalton Olen Getz, Aaron Minnick Liller, Shane Patrick McGuinness, Dakota Benjamin McKneely, Benjamin Michael Nestor,Tanner Anthony Robey, Brock Ferguson Robinette, Anthony Charles Sanders, Nathanial David Sears, Xander Drake Shoemake, Noah Andrew Sprouse.

Automotive Technology: Colten Allen Burns, Michael Ray Lewis.

Law, Public Safety, Corrections and Security: Destiny Marie Claywell, Raven Allyn DuVall, Logan Douglas Kinser, Jearl James Kisamore, Evan Creed Launi, Mya Rose Purvis.

Cosmetology: Autumn Sky Adams, McKenzie Marie Fletcher, Cheyenne Autumn Leatherman, Naudia Nacole Norris, Kenzie Lynn Rohrbaugh, Cyra Sue Shepherd, Alexis Ruth Torres, Emma Grace Wagoner.

Adult Education: Ashley N. Boling, Ricki L. Carter, Bethany A. Engle, Kamilee S. Huff, Alyssa M. Krumrine, Holly N. Lee, Jessica L. Lundblad, Ethan D. Shugars, Zachary M. Storey, Doyle A. Zirkle.

Graduate Logan Kinser gave the closing remarks.

