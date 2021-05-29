Mineral County honors retiring employees

KEYSER - Mineral County Schools celebrated many accumulated years of service to the county’s children recently as they honored 19 employees upon their retirement over the past year.

Four of the employees were present at the annual banquet: Frankfort Intermediate School teacher Lorrinda Rizer, Keyser High School teachers Gerald Eisenhour and Natalie Zimmerman, and bus garage employee Connie Murlin.

“Your contributions, your dedicated hours … helped make Mineral County Schools stronger,” Scott Staley, director of administrative services, told the employees.

Those retiring over the past year included:

Burlington Primary School: Joyce Malcolm and Judith Mason.

Fort Ashby Primary School: Connie Brown and Elizabeth Finan.

Frankfort High School: Joe Riley.

Frankfort Intermediate School: Pamela Bennett, Debra Long, and Lorrinda Rizer.

Frankfort Middle School: Dianna Eary.

Keyser High School: Gerald Eisenhour, Alda Keller, Sue Ellen Szafran, and Natalie Zimmerman.

Keyser Primary School: Sandra Bartik.

Mineral County Technical Center: Allen Beavers.

WIley Ford Primary School: Linda Dean.

Bus garage/transportation: Wayne Ketterman and Conie Murlin.

Bus garage/maintenance: David Stickley.

The banquet was hosted by First United Bank & Trust and WVU Medicine Potomac Valley Hospital.

Liz Beavers is managing editor of the Mineral Daily News Tribune and can be reached at lbeavers@newstribune.info