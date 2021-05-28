Student helps keep Goldsworthy Scholars going

Special to the News Tribune

KEYSER — As Sarah Sions was finishing up her education at Keyser High School, she took on one more project in service to the school, her fellow students, and the community.

Each year the Keyser Lions Club sponsors the Goldsworthy Scholars at KHS. In the past, the Lions Club recognized the Top Ten Students, but more recently that evolved into the Lions recognizing those students attending KHS who have completed their high school career with a 4.0 or higher GPA.

This past year the Keyser Lions Club was not able to hold its main fundraising event – its annual chicken barbeque – because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Without this funding, the club was not sure how it would be able to afford the sponsorship of the 2021 Goldsworthy Scholars.

Word of this problem reached Sarah – who is herself one of the 2021 Goldsworthy Scholars - and she quickly started a fundraising campaign to make sure the Goldsworthy Scholars from her class would be recognized. She was able to raise $1,175 dollars for the cause.

The Keyser Lions Club members thank Sarah and those who donated to her fundraising campaign. The money raised will be used to set up an endowment to ensure the Lions Club will be able to sponsor the Goldsworthy Scholars for many years to come.