New equipment helps ACM students study body in 3D

Special to the News Tribune

CUMBERLAND – Allied Health students at Allegany College of Maryland may now watch a heart as it beats or witness a brain aneurysm thanks to a $100,000 grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC).

The Anatomage Table, one of three purchases made through the ARC grant, enables instructors and students to explore body structures and systems in 3D on virtual cadavers using fully segmented, real human anatomy systems.

Housed in ACM’s newly renovated Technology Building, it’s fully equipped with educational tools and lessons. For thousands of current and future ACM’s Allied Health students, the table offers enhanced human anatomy and physiology training – without the smell of formaldehyde.