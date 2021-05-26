Registration open for 4-H Arts Day Camp

Special to the News Tribune

KEYSER - Registration is now open for Mineral County 4-H Arts Day Camp this summer.

This will be a fun hands-on day with a variety of art activities - ceramics, string art, hand knitting, nature collage, flower press bag, paracord bracelets and much more!

There are two date options for participants - June 29 for grades 7-12 and June 30 for grades 3-6, with both from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. at Camp Minco. “We are looking forward to a good time being outdoors and creating art,” says Melanie Hesse, 4-H volunteer craft day coordinator.

Cost is $20, which includes t-shirt, materials, facility rental, lunch/snacks. There is an additional cost for some crafts.

Registration will close June 6.

It is easy for youths already registered in 4h.zsuite.org to sign up. Once in the system in your family account, select the "events" option. Then in the search line type "Mineral" and all local options will come up. There are some great state virtual programs being offered as well this summer.

New families can participate, but they need to register first in 4h.zsuite.org.

For further information, call the WVU Mineral County Extension Office at 304-788-3621 or email sherry.whisner@mail.wvu.edu.

“We can send screen shots and a video to help guide you through the process,” says Margaret Miltenberger, Mineral County 4-H agent.

WVU Extension programs are open to all youths.