Early voting starts Saturday in Ridgeley

Ronda Wertman

Special to the News Tribune

RIDGELEY – As Ridgley prepares for its town election next month, voters have two opportunities to participate in early voting starting this Saturday.

Early election voting is set for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 29 and June 5 at the town hall.

Election day June 8, voters can cast their ballots from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Sharing Life Ministries on Second Avenue across from the American Legion.

On the ballot are mayor Mark Jones, who is facing challenger William Shepherd for the mayor’s seat.

In the council race, incumbents Nickolas Imes, Bernard “Duke” Lantz, Don McFarland and James Twigg will face Clarence “Butch” Hawse and Robert Lambert for the five council seats.

Due to election day, the June meeting of the mayor and council will be held at 6 p.m.. June 22 at Sharing Life Ministries.