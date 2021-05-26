CEOS to host flower show at Mineral County Fair

Special to the News Tribune

FORT ASHBY - The Mineral County CEOS are hosting their annual flower show again at the Mineral County Fair.

The Mineral County Fair dates are June 22-26, 2021. Flower Show exhibits must be registered on Monday, June 21. Registration hours are 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

The Artistic Division allows for a fresh or artificial flower arrangements to be submitted. The fresh material(s) does not have to be grown by the exhibitor.

The classes are:

Class 1 – Any Christmas arrangement,

Class 2 – Any holiday arrangement,

Class 3 – Dining room table arrangement: fresh flowers – viewed from all sides,

Class 4 – Buffet or Side Table Arrangement: Fresh flowers- viewed from one side

Class 5 – Dining room table arrangement: Artificial flowers – viewed from all sides

Class 6 – Buffet or Side Table Arrangement: Artificial flowers- viewed from one side,

Class 7 – Driftwood Fresh, dried or artificial materials.

Class 8 – Golden treasures, all dried materials

Class 9 – Miniature arrangement: Fresh, dried or artificial materials, cannot be over 5 inches in height

Class 10 – Fireside basket (18 inches or higher), fresh, dried or silk

Class 11 – Any other entries not listed in a class above.

The Horticultural Division allows for submission of single flowers to house plants and even succulents.

• Class 1 - Dahlias,

• Class 2 - Gladiolus,

• Class 3A – Rose Hybrid Tea Floribundas

• Class 3B- Rose Miniature

• Class 4 - Asters,

• Class 5 - Lily,

• Class 6A - Zinnias, Single

• Class 6B – Zinnias, Button

• Class 7A - Marigolds, Standard

• Class 7B - Marigolds, French

• Class 8A - Petunias, Single

• Class 8B – Petunias, Double

• Class 9 – Mums

• Class 10 - Daisies,

• Class 11 - Pansies,

• Class 12A - Sunflowers, Giant over 4” diameter

• Class 12 B - Sunflowers, Standard

• Class 13 - Coneflowers

• Class 14 – Any Flowering shrub: 1 branch 15”-24”

• Class 15 – Any annual not listed above, flower must be listed in a class if provided

• Class 16 – Any perennial not listed above, flower must be listed in a class of provided

• Class 17 – Any flowering plant

• Class 18 – Any non-flowering plant

• Class 19 – African violet

• Class 20A – Cactus,

• Class 20B – Succulents

• Class 21 - Hanging Baskets,

• Class 22 - Container plants, multiple plants

• Class 23 - Terrariums

Ribbons will be given to first, second, and third place. Honorable Mention ribbons may be given at the discretion of the judges. There are cash prizes for the Best in Show for potted plants, cut flowers and Artistic Arrangement for Adult and Junior Classes. The general rule of thumb is that the exhibitor must have possession of entry 90 days in advance of the judging date.

For further information contact Liz Logsdon at 301-767-5519.