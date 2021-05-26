10 chosen to attend Mountaineer Boys State

Special to the News Tribune

KEYSER - Ten Keyser High School junior boys were selected to attend Mountaineer Boys State this summer.

However, due to the pandemic, it is not being held, so Leon Ravenscroft, Boys State Committee chairman for Boyce-Houser Post 41, invited state chairman Robbie Robertson of Grafton to come to Keyser. Robertson brought three other American Legion representatives and they spoke to the boys and gave a Powerpoint presentation.

Daniel Staggers, KHS graduate and local attorney, also spoke. Staggers has been active with Boys State since he attended in 1969.

Each boy was presented with a t-shirt and a certificate from the local post.

Those chosen to attend Boys State this year were: Dylan Wilson, Andrew Rotruck, Benny Oates, Samuel Bradfield, Alec Stanislawczyk, Hunter Powell, Harris Boggs, E. J. Guy, Seth Earnest, Thomas Hardy.