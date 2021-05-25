By the Numbers: What Carpendale's rate increase means to you

Ronda Wertman

Special to the News Tribune

CARPENDALE – New water and sewer rates take effect July 1 as a nearly $17 a month increase on the base water and sewer bill was recently approved by the Carpendale mayor and council.

This is the first increase since 2019 and will raise the minimum water and sewer bill from $53.06 to $70. Leaks and maintaining the water and sewer systems have taxes the town’s reserves making the increase necessary.

“We don’t have close to what we need to,” said mayor Diane Baker.

The current water bill is $9.77 per 1,000 gallon for a minimum bill of $19.54 based on 2,000 gallons. Under the proposed increase it will be $12.21 per 1,000 gallons for a minimum bill of $24.42.

The sewer rate is $16.76 per 1,000 gallon for a minimum bill of $33.52. The sewer will increase to $22.79 per 1,000 gallons for a minimum bill of $45.58.

For those using over the minimum 2,000 gallons, the rates will also be increased with each additional 1,000 of water increasing from $8.14 to $10.18 and for sewer from $6.38 to $8.68.