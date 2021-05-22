Frankfort inducts students into honor societies

Special to the News Tribune

SHORT GAP - The Frankfort High School chapters of the National Honor Society and Mu Alpha Theta Mathematics Honor Society held their inductions Sunday, May 16, in the school gymnasium.

Principal Orie Pancione welcomed parents, students, and supporters, mentioning the students who could not be present due to COVID quarantine. Mu Alpha Theta advisor Amy Cowgill welcomed FHS Class of 1979 guest speaker Phillip Douthitt, associate dean of Academic Affairs at Potomac State College. Douthitt addressed the students, encouraging them to remember to TRK - have tenacity, resilience, and most importantly, kindness.

Mu Alpha Theta members Alyssa Corwell and Jacob Logsdon spoke about the history of mathematics and the need for further study to advance the understanding of the world around us. Students must carry a 3.5 in their college preparatory math classes and have a clean discipline record and good rapport with their teachers to become members. Logsdon delivered the oath of membership to the 24 new inductees. Inductees to Mu Alpha Theta were presented certificates by Cowgill and Pancione.

National Honor Society members Ben Nestor, Christian Cimaglia, Jocelyn Darrah, and Xander Shoemake spoke of the four pillars of NHS - Character, Service, Scholarship, and Leadership.

Applications were reviewed by a faculty committee to determine those eligible for membership. NHS advisor Lori Kenney delivered the membership oath to the 51 new NHS members, who were presented certificates as well.