Frankfort inducts students into honor societies

Special to the News Tribune
National Honor Society inductees at Frankfort High School included: (first row, l-r) Brynne Hartung, Heidi Carman, Sophie Lord, Emma Craddock, Leah White, Aikaterina Burleson, Halley Smith, Madison Taylor, Kyla Ruff, (second row) Peyton Slider, Brittan Gough, Gavin Tharp, Andrew Lynch, Mercedes Shook, Marie' Perdew, Jillian Griffith, Quinn Chan, Isabella Hill, (third row) Ethan Clark, Chase McCoy, Lexus Middleton, Bella Ritchie, Isabelle Merritt, Erin Clark, Tiffany Sites, Aiden Sensabaugh, Charles Steele, (fourth row) Breanna Bennett, Jaclyn Yoder, Abigayle Olenchick, Rylee Hopwood, Landon Moorehead, Alexia Robinson, Jenna Keller, Vernonica VanMeter, (fifth row) Shawna Miller, Elisha Taylor, Dakota Dietz, Cade Jones, Evan Keech, Abigail Digon, Emmanuella Whitlock. Missing from picture - John Bittinger, Bryceten Daubenmire, Jonathan Lewis, Haley Peterson, Michelle Phillips, Jaden Rapson, Autumn Russell, Cyra Shepherd, Kristopher Sherman.
Mu Alpha Theta inductees at Frankfort High School included: (first row, l-r) Brynne Hartung, Heidi Carman, Mikenna Love, Sophie Lord, Emma Craddock, Leah White, Aikaterina Burleson, Halley Smith, (second row) Peyton Slider, Brittan Gough, Gavin Tharp, Andrew Lynch, Mercedes Shook, Marie' Perdew, Jillian Griffith, (third row) Ethan Clark, Chase McCoy. Missing from picture: John Bittinger, Zahra Brooks, Isabella Hill, Brooke Jacobs, Hope Kiszka, Emily Michaels, Michelle Phillips

SHORT GAP - The Frankfort High School chapters of the National Honor Society and Mu Alpha Theta Mathematics Honor Society held their inductions Sunday, May 16, in the school gymnasium.

Principal Orie Pancione welcomed parents, students, and supporters, mentioning the students who could not be present due to COVID quarantine. Mu Alpha Theta advisor Amy Cowgill welcomed FHS Class of 1979 guest speaker Phillip Douthitt, associate dean of Academic Affairs at Potomac State College. Douthitt addressed the students, encouraging them to remember to TRK - have tenacity, resilience, and most importantly, kindness.

Mu Alpha Theta members Alyssa Corwell and Jacob Logsdon spoke about the history of mathematics and the need for further study to advance the understanding of the world around us. Students must carry a 3.5 in their college preparatory math classes and have a clean discipline record and good rapport with their teachers to become members. Logsdon delivered the oath of membership to the 24 new inductees. Inductees to Mu Alpha Theta were presented certificates by Cowgill and Pancione.

National Honor Society members Ben Nestor, Christian Cimaglia, Jocelyn Darrah, and Xander Shoemake spoke of the four pillars of NHS - Character, Service, Scholarship, and Leadership.

Applications were reviewed by a faculty committee to determine those eligible for membership. NHS advisor Lori Kenney delivered the membership oath to the 51 new NHS members, who were presented certificates as well.