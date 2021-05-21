Ridgeley student earns top Potomac State award

Special to the News Tribune

KEYSER - Sheridan O’Donnell, a psychology major from Ridgeley, was named the Outstanding Student of the Year for 2021 at West Virginia University Potomac State College.

O’Donnell was also recognized with the inscription of her name on the Duke Anthony Whitmore/Henry Louis Gates Jr. Academic Achievement Wall, and has been named to the President’s List for all semesters that she’s attended Potomac State.

During her time at the college, O’Donnell has served as a member of the Black Student Alliance and the Creative Writing Club, while simultaneously serving as the student manager for the women’s soccer team.

According to the selection committee, “Her dedication and activism during her time at Potomac State College have inspired peers and faculty members alike. In addition to her efforts on campus, Sheridan also volunteers at a local elementary school as a tutor.”

O’Donnell plans to complete her bachelor’s degree in psychology on the Morgantown campus while also minoring in Spanish or sociology. Her long-term plans include obtaining a doctorate degree in psychology and working as a counselor in secondary education. She wants to be active in outreach programs and as an advocate for the LBGTQ+ community as well.