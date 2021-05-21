Mineral County Commission set to hire coordinator

KEYSER - After being almost a year without a county coordinator, the Mineral County Commission is poised next week to fill the position.

The commissioners announced in July 2020 that the county coordinator at that time had not been retained, and a month later announced they had chosen to “hold off” on hiring a replacement. At that time, they also approved a pay increase for the coordinator’s administrative assistant, who has since been handling most of the duties of coordinator.

“The administrative assistant has been taking on many more responsibilities; we’ve found that there are many things done by the coordinator that she’s been able to handle,” commission president Richard Lechliter said at the time.

Lechliter also said the pay raise of $3,600 per year came with an updated title - administrative specialist.

Last month, however, the commission began advertising for a county coordinator, saying the duties of the job had been realigned between the coordinator and the assistant. As a result, the commission has been advertising for a full-time or part-time position with the duties to include administration, personnel management, purchasing oversight, grant writing and communication skills.

If the commission choose to hire someone full-time, the salary would range from $35,000-$55,000, depending upon experience, or if the “right person” is hired part-time, the salary would range from $20-$25 an hour.

The deadline or the county to accept resumes was May 14.

According to the agenda for the next commission meeting, scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, the commissioners are to approve a new county coordinator.

The meeting is open to the public.