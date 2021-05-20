Westernport Elementary announces Principal's List

Special to the News Tribune

WESTERNPORT - The following students from Westernport Elementary School made the Principal's List for the third marking period of the 2020-2021 school year:

Grade 3:

Bailey Cavey, Kahlan Chojar, Nancy Cook, Tayler Getson, Brody Hook, Brayden Iliff, Oliver Marsh, Klarissa Paitsel, Dustlyn Rebar, Landon Shimer, Bentlee Slaubaugh, Mathew Alt, Peyton Cavey, Khloe Douglass, Zachary Haggerty, Landen Iliff, Brayden Lytle, Aaliyah Redman, Colin Stafford.

Grade 4:

Maci Barbe, Bailey Brashear, Ben Broadwater, Aaliyiah Davis, Adrian Ketterman, Ethan Mauck, Mackenzie Raines, Delaney White, Savanna Crites, Sophia Decker, Americus Greene, Zarianna Griffin, Lily Johnson, Cassidy Kyle, April Matthews, Declan McGeady, Gracie Platter, Parker Rishell, Hayleigh Sanford, Gabrielle Shingler, Annabell Taylor.

Grade 5:

Paige Haggerty, Kristen Paitsel, Emma Streets, Mason Weimer, Nathan Whelan, Rachel Wolford, Nathan Miller, Sarah Shingler, Makenna Turner, Bentley Twigg, Sean Wade, Margo Webb, Aiden Weimer.