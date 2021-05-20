Piedmont working on new festival

PIEDMONT - With restrictions on gatherings gradually being lifted across the state, the City of Piedmont is working on a Back Street Festival/Prayer Day in June.

Piedmont City Council member Paul Coleman says the event will be an opportunity for the people of the town to get out and enjoy themselves following a long year-and-a-half of dealing with restrictions caused by the pandemic.

Although centered around the Back Street area, Coleman hopes the entire town will get involved, with businesses offering sidewalk sales and specials, vendors setting up tables along the streets, and even a parade through town.

“We’re asking all businesses, churches, and stores to do something,” he said. “Hopefully every business will contribute .. put a table up, sell food; whatever they’d like to do.”

The town will be offering some free food like chips and drinks during the day, will have a moon bounce and inflatable obstacle course, and music from noon to 3 p.m. by the Pan Jammin’ Band.

The pool will be open from 6-9 p.m. for a free swim and music by a local DJ.

The Potomac Fire Co. No. 2 of Westernport has offered to coordinate a parade of fire trucks in Westernport and Piedmont to kick off the festival, and Piedmont resident Amanda Barnett is coordinating a bike parade for the youngsters.

Town clerk Carrie Lewis said the festival is being paid for through a West Virginia Fairs and Festivals grant the city received and which had to be used by June 30.

According to Coleman, the program at Back Street will conclude with prayer.

“There won’t be any church service; we just want to pray for the town,” he said. “We all need prayer.”

Lewis said those working on the festival are meeting every Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. in City Hall, and anyone who would like to participate is invited to attend.

Also anyone who would like to set up a table with arts and crafts or similar items during the festival can call the city office at 304-355-2621 to sign up.

The festival is scheduled for Saturday, June 19, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.