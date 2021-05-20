Students' film features Luke Mill

Special to the News Tribune

FROSTBURG - The Mountain Ridge High School Historical Research Methods class will hold the premiere of their 10th documentary on Thursday, May 27, 2021, at 8:30 p.m. in the school's stadium.

This year's installment, titled "The Luke Mill: More than Paper,” showcases the impact of the Luke Paper Mill on the people of the tri-county area.

Admission to the premiere will be $5, and statewide distancing and mask mandates are mandatory.

After the showing of the documentary, the class will sell copies for $10 in DVD format or for $15 in Blu-Ray format to facilitate the continuation of the HRM class. Additionally, the link to stream the documentary can be found here for those unable to attend in-person https://vimeo.com/ondemand/hrmlukemill.