2020 caseload: Mineral County Court by the numbers

KEYSER - Mineral County’s Circuit Court judges handled a total of 366 cases last year, while Family Court handled 271 cases and the county’s magistrates had 391 cases.

The West Virginia Judiciary System has released its 2020 caseload numbers for the state’s lower courts, and statistics are available for each of the 55 counties at courtswv.gov.

There are 75 Circuit Court judges serving in 31 judicial circuits throughout the state. In addition, there are 47 Family Court judges in 27 circuits and 158 magistrates with at least two in each county.

Mineral County has two Circuit Court judges, two Family Court judges and two magistrates.

Circuit Court cases filed in 2020 in Mineral County are broken down as follows:

Criminal cases: Felonies - 94; misdemeanors - 4; “other” criminal cases - 47, Total - 108.

Civil cases: General civil - 71, adoptions - 28, guardianship - six, magistrate appeals - two, mental health - 26, “other” civil - 49, Total - 183.

Juvenile proceedings: Child neglect/abuse - 51, delinquency - 14, status offense - 10, Total - 75.

Statewide, 49.9% of all cases filed in Circuit Courts were civil, 31.4% were criminal, and 18.6% juvenile.

Family Court cases filed in 2020 in Mineral County included: Divorces - 110, marriages - three, domestic violence - 94, other domestic relations - 67.

Magistrate Court cases filed in 2020 in Mineral County included:

Criminal cases: Worthless checks - five, motor vehicle felonies - one, other felonies - 105, motor vehicle misdemeanor - 641, DNR misdemeanor - 30, other misdemeanor - 536.

Civil cases: Small claims - 233, personal safety petitions - 34, domestic violence - 124.

Juvenile cases and special proceedings: Motor vehicle - 12, DNR - one, other - four, mental health - 26, abuse and neglect - one, juvenile - five.