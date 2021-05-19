COVID-19 outbreak reported at FHS

SHORT GAP - A classroom at Frankfort High School is now on quarantine as two persons from the class have tested positive for COVID-19.

In the release from Mineral County Schools superintendent Troy Ravenscroft, it was noted that two or more confirmed cases among students and/or adults from separate households but in the same classroom constitute an outbreak.

Mineral County currently has 12 students who have tested positive for the coronavirus, with 24 students and one adult currently on quarantine.

Tuesday, Ravenscroft said despite Gov. Jim Justice’s lifting of outdoor mask requirements and his plan to lift indoor requirements by June 20, Mineral County Schools would continue to operate as they have been - requiring masks and social distancing - through the end of the school year.

County-wide, the Mineral County Health Department reported Tuesday that there were 68 currently active positives in the county, with the total deaths rising to 89 following the announcement Monday of a 29-year-old male and a 78-year-old female who had succumbed to COVID-related illnesses.

The health department continues to offer free COVID testing on Mondays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and vaccination clinics for West Virginia residents age 12 and up on Wednesday’s from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For further information, call the health department at 304-788-1321.