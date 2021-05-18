Route 50 yard sale to include history, bargains

Ronda Wertman

Special to the News Tribune

BURLINGTON – As the Route 50 Yard Sale makes its way through the region May 21-23, it will offer a glimpse into history along with the bargains.

The historic Stone House, also known as Traveller’s Rest on Route 50, will feature the caretaker's side built in 1810. Requested tours will be conducted as tour guides are available to do so.

Stone House items including the late Elizabeth Walker’s book showcasing the history of the Stone House and Luke McDowell’s “The History of Education in Mineral County” will be available.

There will be an antique rug loom demonstration on Friday from 1-3 p.m.

In its 17th year, the sale will feature a parking lot filled all three days with all kinds of treasures, as well as indoor sales getting underway at 8 a.m. and continuing till 5 p.m. Outside vendors will open around 7 a.m., with many staying until dark.

“Even though we were limited in 2020, we had our Stone House Route 50 Yard Sale. We practiced safe COVID-19 guidelines with mask requirements and had marked the floor off with six-feet distance markers. We had hand sanitizers set out and both the front and back doors open as well as four windows,” said Frank Roleff of the Mineral County Historic Foundation and Friends of the Stone House.

“We will practice the same health precautions this year, with fewer windows being open. Our usual food concessions will be offered featuring our chili and kraut dogs,” says Roleff.

With 15 outdoor vendors, indoor vendors and spots still available, this sale will feature Nana's homemade soap, plants, jadeite antiques, collectibles, furniture, lumber, books, toys, windows, lamps, linens, tools and more.

“Most of our regular vendors will be returning. Spaces are still available for the three days at $8 per day or $20 for the weekend,” added Roleff.

For more information on the event or to reserve a spot, contact Frank Roleff at 304-790-1538.