Burlington man indicted on firearms charges

MARTINSBURG – A Burlington man was indicted on three firearms charges in federal court Tuesday.

Donald Mark Tillotson, 24, of Burlington, was indicted on one count eac of unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm, and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number.

Tillotson, a person prohibited from having a firearm, is accused of having a .40 caliber pistol with an obliterated serial number, believed to be stolen in January 2021 in Mineral County.

He faces up to 10 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $250,000 for each count. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Lara Omps-Botteicher is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives and the Mineral County Sheriff’s Office investigated.

An indictment is merely an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.