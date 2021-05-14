Hunt Club to switch to primary care

Special to the News Tribune

SHORT GAP – UPMC Western Maryland has announced it will be expanding and transitioning services offered at its Hunt Club location in Short Gap.

Beginning July 1, 2021, walk-in and appointment-based primary care will begin operation at Hunt Club, and urgent care services will no longer be offered. Jeremy Steward, FNP, is now accepting patients, and those interested should call 240-964-8921 for an appointment.

The clinic will be open Tuesday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. and the option for walk-in primary care is the first of its kind for a UPMC Western Maryland clinic. This new, walk-in service is open to everyone ages 18 and up, not just current primary care patients.

“The transition of our Hunt Club location to a primary care model that accepts walk-ins will be a better alternative for our patients in West Virginia,” said UPMC Western Maryland president Michele Martz. “Primary care is an identified need in that portion of our service area and will provide patients with continuity of care, along with comprehensive care that includes medication management, prevention, time savings, and behavioral health resources.”

On weekends and after hours, and for all urgent care needs, patients are encouraged to visit Advanced Medical Care on Industrial Boulevard in Cumberland, which is approximately six miles from the Hunt Club facility.

As a result of the transition, there will be no reductions in staffing, and employees will have options to continue to work at Hunt Club or at other UPMC Western Maryland locations.

For more information, please visit UPMCWesternMaryland.com