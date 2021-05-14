Stone House to participate in national Route 50 sale

Ronda Wertman

Special to the News Tribune

BURLINGTON – As the annual Route 50 Yard Sale makes its way across the nation May 21-23, Burlington’s historic Stone House, also known as Traveller’s Rest, will once again be a part of the national event.

Located on Route 50 in the Markwood area, the Stone House is an important part of local history and the grounds will be filled with all kinds of treasures for the weekend event.

The indoor sales get underway at 8 a.m. and will continue till 5 p.m. with outdoor vendors staring as early as 7 a.m. and staying untill dark.

Spots are still available as this sale features antiques, collectibles, glassware, tools, household items, lumber, windows and more.

“Most of our regular vendors will be returning. Spaces are still available for the three days, May 21, 22, and 23 for $8 per day or $20 for the weekend,” says Frank Roleff of the Mineral County Historic Foundation and Friends of the Stone House.

“We pretty much have anything that you might be looking for,” he says, reminding visitors to be sure to check out the concessions featuring the chili and kraut dogs.

As a special feature, there will be an antique rug loom demonstration on Friday from 1-3 p.m.

“Don’t miss this opportunity not only to find bargains but also to take a look at the Stone House caretaker's side built in 1810. This area will be open for tours when scheduled with an available tour guide,” a spokesperson said.

Restoration efforts are continuing at the Stone House, with work in recent years focusing on the porches, windows on the entire building, as well as designing a TM&P Railroad display.

The weekend is also featuring some of the Stone House items, including the late Elizabeth Walker’s book showcasing the history of the Stone House, and the late Luke McDowell’s “History of Education in Mineral County.”

In its 17th year, this year’s sale is a continuation of the COVID-19 protocols observed in 2020 including mask requirements, designated six foot spacing, hand sanitizers and open doors and windows for fresh air.

For more information on the event, to donate items for the sale, or to reserve your spot contact Frank Roleff at 304-790-1538.