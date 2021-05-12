Westfall repeats win at 'Conquer the Dam'

Special to the News Tribune

ELK GARDEN — Craig Westfall made history as the first male repeat winner of the Conquer the Dam 5K race for Meals on Wheels.

The 25-year-old from Keyser led the field of 107 participants of the 10th annual “Conquer the Dam 5K” at Jennings Randolph Lake to the finish line. He completed the challenge in just 19:28.

The finish line is conveniently situated adjacent to the paved road that directs motorists to Howell Run Pavilion Area — and it’s at the top of a lengthy incline.

Westfall was just 11 seconds off his best effort in 2017, and crossed the line 55 seconds before runner up Zach Stickley, 24, Keyser, who finished in 21:23.

Luca Altobello, 12, Keyser, finished third with a time of 23:14, followed by Loren Klink, 25:39; Trey Kitzmiller, 26:02; Dyllan See, 26:58; and Andrew Tichnell, 27:20, rounding out the top 10 competitors.

Jennifer Patton, 33, of Baltimore, was the top female runner with a time of 24:18. She took advantage of an unseasonably cool temperature of about 42 degrees with partly sunny sky and a breeze. This was the first time Patton competed in the race.

Emily Jackson, 45, of Ridgeley, won the women’s Masters Division (40+), and finished ninth overall in 27:43, followed by runner up Beth Lambert, 41, of Westernport, tenth overall with a time of 28:21.

John Altobello, 64, of Keyser, finished atop the men’s Masters Division with a time of 28:57, good for 11th overall.

The annual run/walk raises funds to support the Meals on Wheels program administered by Aging and Family Services of Mineral County. More information on this vital program can be found at www.wvaging.com.