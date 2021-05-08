Elk Garden to get temporary traffic light

Ronda Wertman

Special to the News Tribune

ELK GARDEN – Warmer weather is bringing improvements to Elk Garden, with both the gas and water companies planning repair efforts in town.

Mayor Marian Droppleman announced recently that there will be temporary traffic lights on Route 42 at each end of Elk Garden School to control one-lane traffic for approximately a week in June as Columbia Gas repairs lines that were damaged during a traffic accident this winter. Also impacted will be South Pine and South Spruce streets and one alley in between those streets.

With plans for Mountain Top Public Service to replace some lines in town, the council has agreed to patch the streets in need of repair until more information is received on what lines are being replaced.

“We will put paving on hold for now,” said Droppleman of paving discussions in recent months, including prices and ideas for the town council to complete the work themselves.

“We are finally starting on the repairs of walls in Town Hall this week from water leak,” announced Droppleman. Work on the water leak from the fall of 2019 has been delayed repeatedly as efforts were stalled waiting for insurance and contractors.

The council offered thanks to the Keyser Moose Lodge #662 and Women of the Moose #191 for the donation of Tommy Moose dolls to the Elk Garden Police Department for use with children who suffer from domestic violence.

The alley between the Assembly of God Church and the parking lot will be named Marple Lane in memory of the Rev. Donald Marple.

Plans are underway to open the town park by Memorial Day and residents are reminded of the next food distribution planned for June 16 at the fire department.