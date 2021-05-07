National Day of Prayer: It's 'the P's' in life that are important

KEYSER - It’s the “P’s” in life that get you where you want and need to be.

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, in his second time as guest speaker for Keyser’s National Day of Prayer observance Thursday, shared his philosophy of “The P’s of Life” - Purpose, Positivity, Practice, Persistence, Partnerships, Principles and Prayer.

“One of the most important is purpose; it is a fundamental block on how we think of our lives,” he said to the crowd of over 80 persons gathered on the front lawn of the Mineral County Courthouse.

That first “P,” he explained, leads right into the next.

“When you have purpose, you want to be positive in life. How can you accomplish things unless you are positive?” he asked.

Morrisey went on to say that practicing how to do the right thing is important, as well as persistence in meeting challenges in life. And in order to accomplish all that, it takes partnerships with others.

In addition, principals keep a person strong.

But it is prayer, he explained, that keeps people connected with God.

“It is one of the principal tools we can use to unlock our spirituality; it is the gateway to our soul,” he said.

Morrisey, who admitted he is “not the darling of the politically correct class,” has worked throughout his political career to preserve people’s right to pray.

Referencing the unnerving battle against the pandemic over the past year and how many other important issues got lost in the shuffle, he said, “We have to keep our priorities straight. As things are crashing down, one of the most important things we can do is pray.”

National Day of Prayer Keyser coordinator Pastor Gordon Brubaker of Living Faith Ministries also spoke about “Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness,” and noted that Americans’ liberty, which comes through Jesus, cannot be taken away by anyone on earth.

“Any law that restricts life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness is an unjust law,” he said. “We need to stand fast in that liberty that God has given us. Only he can take it away, and he does not take back a gift.”

Following Brubaker’s comments, several area residents stepped forward to lead the group in prayer for various factions of life: Pastor Donna Leatherman, Emmanuel Pentecostal Holiness, prayed for churches and pastors; Jared Showalter, director of the James Issac House, prayed for families; Lucas Taylor, dean of student experience at WVU Potomac State College, for education; Lauren Ellifritz, Mineral County clerk, for national, state and local government; Pastor Randy Crowe, Believers Fellowship, for media, arts and entertainment; Cheri Gannon, owner of Tax Time, for businesses; Forrest “Buddy” Ellifritz, Mineral County sheriff and pastor of Capon Chapel Church of the Brethren, for first responders; and Pastor Gary Gannon, chaplain of Keyser American Legion Post 41 and pastor of New Day Baptist in Fort Ashby, for those in the U.S. Military.

Kevin Shreve sang “Love Never Fails” and “Pray,” and members of Boyce-Houser American Legion Post 41 presented the colors.