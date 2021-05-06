It's time to recycle: New bin in use in Keyser

KEYSER - Local residents may have noticed the new addition of a recycling container in Keyser, at the practice field assessable from Harley Staggers Drive.

The brain child of local man Frank Fox, who works for Miller’s Quality Recycling, the site is now set up to take newspapers and magazines.

The bins are also sporting artwork from local artist Alison Bunting. Bunting asked her friends on social media what they would like to see, and began painting the container with a wildflower theme.

The new container and it’s artwork can be seen at the opening celebration for the recycling program that will be held Saturday, May 8, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Refreshments and a tailgate exhibit titled “The Art of Recycling” will be available.

Fox says that although the hope is to expand to take other things like cardboard in the future, it will take some planning for that.

“I am trying to work with another local business to make cardboard possible in the future, but you need to be able to compact that to make it worth it,” he told the News Tribune.

Although most people see recycling as a good thing for the environment and believe that it’s not that big of a deal to do, Fox says there is much more to it than that.

He says moving the material is the biggest cost associated with recycling and in West Virginia, moving costs are higher.

“To be successful, you have to consider the price it’s going to cost to move the recycled materials,” he says, explaining that to haul a truckload of empty plastic bottles weighing 1,800 pounds and a truckload of newspapers weighing 10,000 pounds is different. The value of the 1,800 pounds wouldn’t cover the cost to move. “Even if it fills up a container, it doesn’t mean it weighs a lot,” he says. According to Fox, to be successful at recycling you always have to look at moving, weight and volume.

Fox says that other recyclable items can still be taken to the PenMar station located in Cumberland, which is also operated by Miller’s. They take metal, glass and some types of plastic.

Fox says they are getting a second container for Keyser, and the plan is to showcase another artist on it.

Fox says his hope is to eventually have a central place to efficiently bale, compact, and move the recyclables, and to reach out to other areas of the county or even the state.