Embassy to present 'One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest'

From News Reports

CUMBERLAND - The talented cast of “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” has been hard at work for weeks getting ready to open this classic play at the Embassy on May 14.

This live stage show features Brian Tucker as R. P. McMurphy, Danise Whitlock as Nurse Ratched, Kevin Shreve as Chief Bromden, Michael Bambara as Dale Harding, and Sawyer Jenkins as Billy Bibbit.

Rounding out this spirited drama are Karl Glocker, Matt Armentrout, Tim Bambara, Samuel Seek, Whitney O’Haver, Tawney Jenkins, Carrie Wolford, George Daniel Brown, Ryan Marvin, Hayden Davis, and Jerard Puckett.

The production is directed by Timothy Bambara, with assistant direction/fight choreography by Caitlin Weems.

“I am thrilled for audiences to see the legendary showdown between R.P. McMurphy and Big Bad Nurse Ratched,” Tim Bambara said. “After waiting over a year to put on this show due to the pandemic, this cast is supercharged and ready to electrify audiences.”

Tickets are $16 and $14 for seniors and students, and may be purchased on Eventbrite.com. Reservations to purchase tickets at the door can be made by calling 240-362-7183.

The Embassy Theatre is located at 49 Baltimore St. in downtown Cumberland. All current distancing and safety protocols will be observed.