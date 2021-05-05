Mineral County Grand Jury handed down over 40 indictments Tuesday. Here's a list.

KEYSER - A busy Mineral County Grand Jury handed down over 40 indictments Tuesday, with the majority of the charges being drug-related.

Among those indicted were:

- Jacob Wayne Bacorn, 594 Megan’s Lane, Burlington, person prohibited from possessing a firearm and a misdemeanor charge of baiting and feeding restrictions.

- Trenton Andrew Smith, 3017 Bayberry Dr., Keyser, possession of CDS with intent to deliver - marijuana, and possession of CDS with intent to deliver - Psilocybin.

- Danny Lee Fife, 85 Virginia St., Keyser, possession of CDS with intent to deliver - heroin, possession of CDS with intent to deliver - methamphetamine, possession of CDS with intent to deliver - marijuana, and conspiracy.

- Angel Lynn Emmart, 186 S. Main St., Keyser, possession of CDS with intent to deliver heroin, possession of CDS with intent to deliver - methamphetamine, possession of CDS with intent to deliver - marijuana, and conspiracy.

- Portance Come Nganamadei, 9306 Piney Branch Rd., Silver Spring, Maryland, possession of CDS with intent to deliver - marijuana and a misdemeanor charge of transporting stolen property into the state

- Noah Anthony Crone, 314 Lariat Dr., Kearneysville, malicious wounding, strangulation, and a misdemeanor charge of domestic battery.

- Megan Clair Eversole, 161 Water Side St., Ridgeley, possession of CDS with intent to deliver - heroin and possession of CDS with intent to deliver - marijuana.

- Curtis Eugene Paugh Jr., 18304 Northwestern Turnpike, Elk Garden, possession of CDS with intent to deliver - methamphetamine, possession of CDS with intent to deliver heroin, possession of CDS with intent to deliver - marijuana, and a misdemeanor charge of driving while revoked.

- Dashawn David Murdock, 14 Sullivan Court, Baltimore, reckless fleeing in a vehicle, possession of CDS with intent to deliver - cocaine, possession of CDS with intent to deliver - marijuana, conspiracy, and a misdemeanor charge of fleeing on foot.

- Kentrel Anthony Rollins, 4308 Liberty Heights Ave., Baltimore, possession of CDS with intent to deliver - cocaine, possession of CDS with intent to deliver - marijuana, conspiracy, and a misdemeanor charge of fleeing on foot.

- Jack Leonard Jr., 113 Dan’s Run Rd., Fort Ashby, burglary, hindering a firefighter, and misdemeanor charges of petit larceny and obstructing an officer.

- Justin Edward Haines, 161 Front St., Keyser, possession of CDS with intent to deliver - heroin, conspiracy, and false evidence or forgery of title or registration.

- Tanya Lynn Haines, 1048-A Trenum Dr., Keyser, possession of CDS with intent to deliver - heroin and conspiracy.

- Bradley Scott Smith, 57 Peach Tree Lane, Keyser, person prohibited from possessing a firearm.

- James Robert Simone III, 123 Howdyshell Hill, Keyser, possession of CDS with intent to deliver - methamphetamine, conspiracy, and misdemeanor charges of fleeing on foot and possession of CDS - marijuana

- William Douglas Bowley III, 19610 McMullen Hwy., Rawlings, possession of CDS with intent to deliver - methamphetamine, conspiracy, and a misdemeanor charge of possession of CDS - marijuana.

- Michael Shane Campbell, 437 Forrest Dr., Ridgeley, entry of building other than a dwelling, conspiracy, and a misdemeanor charge of petit larceny.

- Monique Renee Campbell, 437 Forrest Dr., Ridgeley, entry of a building other than a dwelling, conspiracy, and a misdemeanor charge of petit larceny.

- David Lee Hockenberry, 3659 River Rd., Fisher, reckless fleeing in a vehicle, possession of CDS with intent to deliver - marijuana, possession of CDS with intent to deliver - methamphetamine, conspiracy to deliver methamphetamine, person prohibited from possessing a firearm, and a misdemeanor charge of obstructing an officer.

- Kayla Dawn Sneathen, 3659 River Rd., Fisher, possession of CDS with intent to deliver - marijuana, possession of CDS with intent to deliver - methamphetamine, conspiracy to deliver methamphetamine, and a misdemeanor charge of person prohibited from possessing a firearm.

- Larry Robert Arbaugh Jr., 36 S. Water St., Keyser, two counts of failure to register or provide notice of changes to sex registry.

- Matthew Alan Portmess, 13 High St., Frostburg, six counts of failure to register or provide notice of changes to sex registry.

- Emilee Marie Briggs, 16766 Garrett Hwy., Oakland, grand larceny.

- Kevin Wayne Carroll, 1113 Dlong Rd., Catonsville, Maryland, transporting stolen property into the state and false pretenses.

- Christine Nichol Hanlin, 62 Third St., Piedmont, currently incarcerated in the Potomac Highlands Regional Jail, possession of CDS with intent to deliver - methamphetamine.

- William Wayne Wehland, 370 N. Bolton St., Romney, possession of CDS with intent to deliver - methamphetamine, and misdemeanor charges of possession of a controlled substance and conspiracy.

- Cody Michael Leeper, 202 Valley View Dr., Romney, possession of CDS with intent to deliver - methamphetamine and conspiracy.

- Seth Lee Mongold, 13208 Frantz Hollow Rd. NE, Cumberland, embezzlement and obtaining money by false pretenses.

- Nicole Dawn Delawder, 25125 Marsh Manor Court, McCoole, two counts of delivery of a controlled substance - methamphetamine.

- John Henry Davis, 44 Vernon St., Keyser, delivery of a controlled substance - heroin.

- Cassandra Lyne Paugh, 13 Virginia St., Keyser, delivery of a controlled substance - Suboxone and conspiracy.

- James Nicolas Stemple III, 2210 Ridge Rd., Burlington, delivery of a controlled substance - Suboxone and conspiracy.

- Cassandra Lyne Paugh, 13 Virginia St., Keyser, delivery of a controlled substance - methamphetamine.

- Chadd Allen Kile, 75 Vernon St., Keyser, delivery of a controlled substance - marijuana and delivery of a controlled substance - cocaine.

- Jarrick Emanuel Shockley, 373 Richmond St., Keyser, three counts of delivery of a controlled substance - heroin, three counts of delivery of a controlled substance - crack cocaine, delivery of a controlled substance - methamphetamine, and four counts of conspiracy.

- Brandon Terell Barnett, 51 W. Harrison St., Piedmont, two counts of delivery of a controlled substance - heroin, delivery of a controlled substance - crack cocaine, two counts of delivery of a controlled substance - methamphetamine, and five counts of conspiracy.

- Jarrick Emanuel Shockley, 373 Richmond St., Keyser, three counts of delivery of a controlled substance - heroin.

- Waylon Cody Hunt, 17 N. E St., Keyser, receiving/possession of stolen property and receiving/possession of stolen property from another state.

- Jacob Haddon Hockland, 60 S. E St., Keyser, delivery of a controlled substance - fentanyl, and drug delivery resulting in death.