Burlington man who allegedly shot at deputy faces more charges

KEYSER - The Burlington man charged with attempted murder after he allegedly pulled a gun on a Mineral County Sheriff’s Deputy was indicted Tuesday on two additional felony charges unrelated to the shooting incident.

Logan Adam Bowman, 2266 Northwestern Turnpike, Burlington, was indicted by a Mineral County Grand Jury Tuesday on two felony counts of first degree sexual abuse.

Grand Jury proceedings are sealed and there is therefore currently no further information on what the charges stem from. During January’s Grand Jury, however, he was also indicted on two counts of sexual abuse in the first degree and one count of sexual abuse by a parent, guardian or custodian.

Also in January, Bowman was indicted on three counts of attempted murder, three counts of wanton endangerment involving a firearm, one count of prohibited person possessing a firearm, and one misdemeanor count of trespassing on property with a firearm.

Those charges stemmed from the August 2020 incident in which Mineral County deputies stopped him in the West End of Keyser after determining he had an outstanding warrant for his arrest from Grant County.

When the deputies attempted to detain Bowman on the warrant, they said he pulled a handgun from his pocket and aimed it point-blank at one of them.

One of the other deputies fired one round and struck Bowman in the hip.

Bowman was flown to UPMC Western Maryland by Trooper 5 and was treated for his injuries.

Bowman has remained incarcerated in the Potomac Highlands Regional Jail since his arrest in August.