Truck crashes into Tri-Towns EMS

WESTERNPORT - Two people were injured and the downtown section of Westernport was shut down for several hours Saturday morning when a pickup truck crashed through the bay door of the Tri-Towns EMS building at approximately 6 a.m.

Main and Washington streets were both closed to traffic as the Allegany Special Operations Structural Collapse Team worked to stabilize the building where the rescue squad parks it ambulances. An ambulance was in the garage at the time of the incident.

According to a release from the Tri-Towns EMS, the truck had been heading south on Main Street when it crashed into the building.

The two occupants of the vehicle were transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Crews on the scene were able to get the ambulance out of the garage and workers from Carl Belt Construction stabilized the building so EMS crews could continue to use the office portion of the building. Belt also donated the use of their nearby garage to park Tri-Towns’ ambulance until the building can be repaired.

Among those units on the scene were Potomac Fire Company No. 2, whose building is located adjacent to the EMS building; Tri-Towns Volunteer Fire Department of Piedmont, Good Will Volunteer Fire Department of Lonaconing, Shaft Volunteer Fire Department, Georges Creek Ambulance Service, New Creek Ambulance, LaVale Rescue Squad, and the Allegany County Hazmat Team.

On Monday, Tri-Towns EMS issued a statement that they continue in operation; answering calls as crews from Carl Belt will continue to work on repairing the building in the weeks ahead.