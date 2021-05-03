Rate hike: Carpendale residents can have their say Tuesday

Ronda Wertman

Special to the News Tribune

CARPENDALE -- The Carpendale mayor and council will hear comments Tuesday on the proposed water and sewer rate increases.

Effective July 1, the town’s minimum water and sewer bill will increase from $53.06 to $70 upon passage of the second and third readings of the ordinance at Tuesday’s council meeting at 6:30 p.m. at the town hall.

The town’s water and sewer rates were last increased in 2019, but even with this increase the town has not been able maintain required reserve funds due to leaks and repairs.

“We don’t have close to what we need to,” said mayor Diane Baker, noting a recent leak that cost the town $20,000. “We have to put back.”

Currently the water bill is $9.77 per 1,000 gallon for a minimum bill of $19.54 based on 2,000 gallons. Under the proposed increase it will be $12.21 per 1,000 gallons for a minimum bill of $24.42.

The current rate for sewer is $16.76 per 1,000 gallon for a minimum bill of $33.52. The sewer will increase to $22.79 per 1,000 gallons for a minimum bill of $45.58.

For those using over the minimum 2,000 gallons, the rates will also be increased with each additional 1,000 of water going from $8.14 to $10.18 and for sewer from $6.38 to $8.68.

Carpendale is currently pursuing grant funds to put a new sewage system in the former Millerdale II section, which is over 50 years old and was not replaced with the new system was put in.