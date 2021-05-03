Potomac State College to hold commencement at Alumni Field

From News Reports

KEYSER - While WVU Potomac State College will hold its 118th Commencement Ceremony Saturday, May 8, at 11 a.m., it will look different from in years past as the college implements safety protocols as the result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year, the location has changed to the Keyser High School Alumni Stadium, One Tornado Way, in order to meet the physical distancing requirements as mandated by state regulations for graduation ceremonies.

The event will be held rain or shine.

Additionally, the college is issuing guest tickets this year; allowing four per graduate. Tickets are required to enter the stadium. Children 2 years old and younger will be allowed to sit on parents’ laps without the need for a ticket.

Also, masks will be required at all times.

Included in the Class of 2021 will be the first graduates from the West Virginia University/Potomac State College Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) program. The college will also welcome back the May, August and December 2020 graduates who registered to participate with the May 2021 graduates.

Giving the keynote address will be campus president Jennifer Orlikoff.

Graduates will be able to pick up packets with guest tickets, programs and any additional information the week of May 3 - 7 from the Office of Enrollment Services. Graduates who are arriving from out of town must make prior arrangements with Enrollment Services at psc-records@mail.wvu.edu to pick up their tickets on the day of Commencement.

All guests are encouraged to wear comfortable shoes because of the short walk from the parking lots to the stadium. Arrangements will be made to help transport individuals with mobility issues from the parking lots to the stadium. Parking adjacent to the stadium will be available for those with mobility-impaired license plates and placards.

The ceremony will be live streamed for family and friends who are unable to attend in person.

Plans are subject to change as the College will follow CDC and state public health guidance as it relates to COVID and will adjust as necessary. Further details can be found on the College’s Commencement web page at https://www.potomacstatecollege.edu/communities/current-students/commencement-graduation-information