Morrisey to speak at National Day of Prayer

From News Reports

KEYSER - West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey will be in Keyser May 6 to participate in the National Day of Prayer program.

The annual program will be held at noon on the front lawn of the Mineral County Courthouse, or in case of inclement weather will be moved inside to Living Faith Fellowship on the corner of North Main and Piedmont streets.

Morrisey, in his third term as attorney general, is from Harpers Ferry. Since taking his first oath of office in 2013, the Republican AG has worked to fight fraud, waste, abuse, and corruption on behalf of the State of West Virginia.

Morrisey has been one of the most active attorneys general in the country fighting federal overreach by filing lawsuits and submitting amicus briefs before the U.S. Supreme Court and other courts on a number of issues, ranging from protecting the Second Amendment to defending state jobs and the state’s valuable energy resources. He is currently spearheading the 27-state litigation against the President’s Clean Power Plan, calling it one of the most illegal and unprecedented regulations in our country’s history.

During his tenure in office, Morrisey has strengthened the office’s Consumer Protection Division, enabling it to vigorously enforce the state’s laws and proactively educate citizens about scams and ways to their identities.

His consumer outreach specialist Pam Krushansky is a native of Keyser.

The May 6 National Day of Prayer program is open to the public. The theme this year is “Lord, Pour Out Your Love, Life and Liberty.”