Piedmont looking to increase business fee

Liz Beavers

Tribune Managing Editor

PIEDMONT - The Piedmont City Council is looking at increasing the cost of a license for anyone doing business within the city’s borders.

According to mayor Paula Boggs, the cost to obtain a license has been the same since 1983 and it’s time to bring it up to date.

The city currently charges $15 for a business license for any business other than a club, which pays more. The officials are proposing to increase the license to $25.

“I don’t think that’s asking too much,” Boggs said during the April 7 council meeting.

“I can’t see any business leaving the town over an extra $10 a year,” council member Greg Harvey agreed.

Council member Rick Butler therefore made a motion to proceed with the increase, and Harvey seconded it.

When the mayor and council meet on Wednesday, May 5, an ordinance to make the increase official is on the agenda.

More:Piedmont looking at changes since 1913 charter

More:Piedmont looking at possible garbage program

More:Candidates set for Piedmont election

Also on the agenda is an update to the city’s employee handbook.

According to Harvey, there is much in the handbook that needs updated, including the pay rates for employees.

“You guys may know the rates, but there’s nothing in the handbook,” he told his fellow council members in April.

“At some point we need to discuss whether we pay a cost-of-living increase … I don’t think we can just make it up as we go,” he said.

Butler made the motion to pursue that issue as well, and Paul Coleman seconded it.

Other items on the agenda include an ordinance establishing a fee for research and/or copying necessary for all Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests, a discussion on the use of city equipment by non-city employees, the Back Street Festival Prayer Day, and more.

The meeting gets underway at noon May 5 in the upstairs of the Piedmont Legion and is open to the public.