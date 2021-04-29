Virtual Math Field Day: Here's who won

From News Reports

KEYSER - Due to COVID and the health restrictions, the annual Mineral County Math Field Day was not held in the fall and regional and state competitions are not being held this year.

Although the school system was unable to hold the county competition, a virtual competition was organized thanks to Jessie O'Quinn, mathematics instructor at Potomac State College. Zoom meetings were organized for students in grades 5-12 where they took the exam online. All participants received certificates and winners received ribbons for placing.

First, second and third place winners were awarded to students in grades 5-9 as follows:

Fifth Grade: First place (tie) Don Starcher and Uriah Swick, both of Keyser Middle School; second place Braylen Blowe, KMS; and third place River Cameron, KMS.

Sixth Grade: First place Kohl Shobe, KMS; second place Bailey Ferguson, Frankfort Middle School; and third place Porter Lott, FMS.

Seventh Grade: First place Owen Rotruck, KMS; second place Paisley Raines, FMS; and third place Isaac Jones, KMS.

Eighth Grade: First place Dean Shupe, FMS; second place Nicole (Angel) Thompson, FMS; and third place Charlie Fairley, FMS.

Ninth Grade: First place Micah Thompson, FHS; second place Grace Scott, FHS; and third place Ashton Moorehead, FHS.

The top ten students recognized for the high school contest, which consists of students in grades 10-12, were as follows:

First place (tie) Jonathan Lewis and Tyler Blizzard, both of Frankfort High School; second place Jayden Delaney, Keyser High School; third place Peyton Slider, FHS; fourth place Lonnie Pridemore, KHS; fifth place (tie) Trenton Burns, KHS, and Jillian Griffith, FHS; sixth place (tie) Brynne Hartung, FHS, and Eric Harvey, KHS; and seventh place (tie) Sophia Lord, FHS, and Caden Youngblood, KHS.

