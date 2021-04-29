Keyser, Frankfort seniors honored for achievement

Mineral Daily News-Tribune

KEYSER - Twenty-four Mineral County seniors who have distinguished themselves in their academic careers were honored this week for their achievements.

The annual Achievement Awards, billed as “a salute to excellence in education,” highlight the top graduating seniors at Keyser and Frankfort who rank among the top 5% of their class or have achieved in an outstanding manner in other areas, such as leadership in school or community. The students also have exhibited positive character traits, and represented their schools well.

“To graduate with honors is a great achievement, to do so during a global pandemic is remarkable,’ superintendent Troy Ravenscroft said during the awards dinner Monday.

Ravenscroft urged the students to learn from the experience.

“One-third of your high school career was impacted by the pandemic,” he told them. “If you can take anything useful from the last year and a half, it should be the importance of focusing on what you can control.

“You couldn’t control the circumstances brought on by a virus, you couldn’t control how we would deliver education, and you couldn’t control the fate of extracurricular activities. But you could control your preparation, adherence to safety guidelines, the time and effort you put into learning new things, and your dedication to complete your coursework.

“Most importantly, you could control your mental mindset to making it through a very weird year,” he said.

Ravenscroft challenged the students to “place your energy on the things you can control” throughout their lives.

Students honored for their achievements included:

Frankfort High School: John Bittinger, Corey Brieloff, Christian Cimaglia, Jachob Clark, Alyssa Guthrie, Evan Keech, Emily Lark, Jacob Logsdon, Katie Miltenberger, Benjamin Nestor, Kyle Slayman, and Brady Whitacre.

Keyser High School: Virginia Breedlove, Trenton Burns, Carlie Del Signore, Isabella Donnelly, Zoe Goddard, Sierra Hester, Asia Keister, Brenna McCloud, Peyton Root, Sarah Sions, Hannah Slaughter, and Noah Sprouse.

The students were each introduced, and their accomplishments read, by their respective principals - Orie Pancione for Frankfort and Lois Spencer for Keyser.

Kelly Haines, director of curriculum and instruction for Mineral County, served as the emcee for the program.

Lara Courrier, president of the Mineral County Board of Education, and Amy Boothe, COO for Potomac Valley Hospital, both gave welcoming remarks. PVH served as co-host for the dinner.