COVID outbreak reported at Keyser Middle School

Liz Beavers

Tribune Managing Editor

KEYSER - A COVID-19 outbreak has been reported at Keyser Middle School, with two students in the same classroom having tested positive.

The Mineral County Health Department reported Thursday that they, along with Mineral County Schools staff, were working to notify anyone who might have come in contact with the two cases.

According to superintendent Troy Ravenscroft, as of Wednesday, there were three positive cases involving students, and 110 students and two employees were on quarantine.

Ravenscroft releases a COVID-19 report for the school system every Wednesday.

According to the latest statistics from the health department, there are 95 currently active COVID-19 cases in the county. The health department also reported two additional COVID-related deaths earlier this week, bringing Mineral County’s total deaths since the pandemic started to 84.

There have been a total of 2,514 confirmed cases in the county.