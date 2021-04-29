Carlie Del Signore is Katharine Church winner

Liz Beavers

Tribune Managing Editor

KEYSER - Noting that Katharine Church “left a legacy for all of us to follow,” Carlie Del Signore expressed her appreciation Thursday evening for being named the 30th recipient of the Keyser Rotary Club’s Katharine Church Award.

“She served the Lord through her musical talents … Because of her desire to help others, we are able to honor her legacy tonight,” she said.

Del Signore, the daughter of Tony and Marie Del Signore, was nominated for the honor along with Virginia “Gini” Breedlove, daughter of Rel and Kara Breedlove, and Sierra Hester, daughter of Monte and Shelly Leatherman.

Breedlove talked about the honor of the award, but noted that the hard work and commitment it takes to become nominated for such an honor is the important thing.

Hester took time to thank those who worked to make the awards dinner possible during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, “so it would not take another thing from us” as seniors.

The Katharine Church Award has been held by the Keyser Rotary Club every year since 1992 to honor three senior young ladies who have excelled academically and athletically, and who exemplified the qualities that guided Church in her personal and professional career.

More:Katharine Church nominees honored to be chosen

More:Keyser, Frankfort seniors honored for achievement

More:Drae Allen is 2021 Kelley Award winner

Logan DelSignore, president of the Rotary Club, welcomed everyone to the banquet and paid tribute to Rotary member Dr. Joseph Gratto, who was instrumental in starting the award 30 years ago and who recently passed away.

Superintendent of Schools Troy Ravenscroft congratulated the three nominees and their families, and noted that “Katharine Church was committed to serving her community and her work should serve as a model to us all.”

“Being a Katharine Church nominee is such an honor and it reflects the quality of your character,” Keyser High School principal Lois Spencer told the young ladies.

“All three of you are and always will be winners,” she said.

Dinah Courrier, Rotary member and chairperson of the award, gave a brief history of the award and introduced the nominees and their families.

The award was held at the Keyser Moose Lodge and the crowd was kept at a minimum in keeping with COVID-19 regulations.