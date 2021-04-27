Civil War Trail helps interpret events of Civil War

From News Reports

KEYSER - Various groups from Mineral County came together on the Potomac State campus Monday to celebrate a ribbon cutting for the new Civil War Trails sign.

“We are here to commemorate the significance and the value of the land in which WVU Potomac State College was founded in 1901,” WVU Potomac State College president Dr. Jennifer Orlikoff said. “We are also grateful to recognize the role that Fort Fuller played during the Civil War.”

Mineral County Tourism director Ashley Centofonti spoke briefly on the significance of the new sign. “We are excited to welcome Civil War Trails into Mineral County. This organization not only focuses on tourism, but also on economic development,” she said. “When people come to Mineral County, they will not only visit this sign, but they will also visit our local businesses, stay the night in our hotels, and help stimulate our local economy.”

Centofonti also went on to say, “This sign does not celebrate. Instead, it helps us interpret the events that took place during the most pivotal time in our nation’s history, right here in our own backyard.”

Nick Gardner, Potomac State College librarian who was instrumental in helping with the project, spoke briefly on the significance of Fort Fuller.

“History is not just the places, the events, the land, but it’s the people,” he said. “When you think of Fort Fuller, there were people stationed here that moved on to become authors or political figures. Some are remembered as heroes and others as criminals. Thousands of men passed through New Creek Station to help defend it. Afterwards, many went back home to their families, and countless men never made it back home.”

A moment of silence was held in remembrance of those soldiers who never made it home.

Various groups included in the ceremony at Potomac State were: Mineral County Tourism, Mineral County Chamber of Commerce, WVU Potomac State College, Mineral County Historical Foundation, Mineral County Historical Society, Mineral County Development Authority, Mineral County Commission, and the Allegany County Civil War Roundtable.

If you’d like to learn more about Fort Fuller and the role it played in the Civil War, make sure to visit the sign on the Potomac State College campus, 101 Fort Ave, Keyser. More information can be obtained by contacting Mineral County Tourism at 304-790-7081 or by email at mineralcocvb@gmail.com.