2020 Census: W.Va. lost approximately 60,000 people

Liz Beavers

Tribune Managing Editor

CHARLESTON - West Virginia has lost approximately 60,000 people in the last ten years, according to 2020 Census results released Monday.

The U.S. Census Bureau reported the Mountain State with 1,792,716 residents - down from the 2010 Census results of 1,852,994.

In addition, approximately 80% of those current residents are over the age of 18, and 20.5% over the age of 65.

The state’s population is classified as 93.1% white, 3.7% Black or African American, 1.5% Hispanic or Latino, .8% Asian and .2% American Indian. There were no Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander residents.

The state has a total of 728,175 households, give or take a margin of 7,273, and of those households, the median income is listed at $48,850.

A total of 19.8% of the state’s residents are classified as disabled, with ambulatory difficulty being the largest sub-group, followed by independent living difficulties and cognitive difficulties. Hearing difficulty, vision difficulty and self-care difficulty rounded out the group.

Approximately 40% of state residents have a high school or equivalent degree, 17.9% with some college, 7.9% with an associate’s degree, 12.6% with a bachelor’s degree, and 8.4% with a graduate of professional degree.

The Census Bureau reported a total of 36,607 businesses in the state of West Virginia. Of those, 104,785 were owned by non-minority firms and 5,777 were owned by minority firms. A total of 63,112 businesses in West Virginia are owned by men and 39,065 by women.

The home ownership rate is 73.4%, and the median housing value in the state is $124,600.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, West Virginia has seen several fluctuations in population since 1970, when the Census listed it as 1,744,237. The state saw an upswing over the ensuing ten years, to 1,949,644 in 1980, and then down to 1,793,477 in 1990.

The year 2000 saw the state’s population rise to 1,808.344, and then to 1,852,994 in 2010.

Political analysts have said the decline will result in West Virginia losing one of its three current Congressional representatives.

In other details released by the Bureau,