Keyser High announces Katharine Church nominees

Liz Beavers

Tribune Managing Editor

KEYSER - Keyser High School has announced the nominees for the 2021 Katharine Church Award - Virginia M. Breedlove, Carlie D. DelSignore, and Sierra Hester.

The Katharine Church Award was established by the Keyser Rotary Club and named in honor of educator, musician and humanitarian Katharine Church who served as music director for the club for many years. She was finally inducted as a full member in the club when Rotary membership was opened up to include women.

Church, whose musical talents even took her to a performance at the White House, passed away in 2002.

Nominee Virginia Breedlove has had a busy high school career at Keyser, having played volleyball for four years and participated in track for three years. She was named to All-PVC volleyball three years, All-Area volleyball last year, and All-State volleyball honorable mention for the past two years.

Breedlove has been active in both the Keyser Krazies and the Student Council for all four years of high school.

With a grade point average of 4.35, she is salutatorian of her senior class, is a Goldsworthy Scholar, and a Promise Scholarship recipient. She was named to the Academic Honor Society, Science Honor Society, Math Honor Society, and National Technical Honor Society.

In her spare time, Breedlove volunteers at her church, assists with stadium clean-up after games at the high school, and makes gifts for nursing home residents. She has also volunteered time with Pauline’s Posse, raising money for Alzheimer’s research; Frosty’s Car Show, raising money for Children’s Miracle Network; American Red Cross blood drives; Warm the Children; and more.

Carlie DelSignore has been a member of the softball and soccer teams, serving as senior captain of both this year. She was 2020 Soccer Player of the Year and 2020 Soccer Honorable Mention.

With a grade point average of 4.19, she is also a Goldsworthy Scholar and will be graduating No. 7 in her class. She has consistently been on the honor roll, and was inducted into the Academic Honor Society, Math Honor Society, and Science Honor Society. She is recipient of the Aubrey Stewart Award of Excellence 2021, and was elected Homecoming Queen 2020.

DelSignore has been active in FFA and 4-H, the Keyser Krazies, and Student Council.

In her spare time, she has volunteered in many areas, including Senior Olympics, Operation Christmas Child, Energy Express, coat and clothing drives, and more. She hosted a foreign exchange student in 2018-2019 and raised funds in the Athletic Queen program. This year she also started, along with her twin sister, a Valentine’s Day food drive.

Sierra Hester has been involved in cheerleading, track and gymnastics, and brought home the PVC Championship in cheerleading three years in a row. She earned her varsity letter in both cheerleading and track.

With a grade point average of 4.13, she is a Goldsworthy Scholar and will be graduating ninth in her class. She is a member of the National Technical Honor Society, Math Honor Society, Science Honor Society, and Academic Honor Society, as well as being named to the school’s honor roll and the West Virginia All State Math Honor Roll.

Hester is active in the Key Club, where she currently serves as president, and the Student Council. She is historian for her class.

In her spare time, Hester has volunteered with the United Way Day of Caring and Sharing, stadium clean-ups, the prom committee, Red Ribbon Week, the Angel Tree campaign, Pen Pals for War Memorial Hospital, Valentines for Law Enforcement, American Red Cross blood drives, and more.

The annual Katharine Church dinner will be held Thursday, April 29, at the Keyser Moose Lodge.