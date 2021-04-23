Ridgeley has plans for CARES Act money

Ronda Wertman

Special to the News Tribune

RIDGELEY – Set to receive $260,000 in the American Rescue Plan (CARES Act), the Ridgeley mayor and council have many ideas where the funds can be put to good use.

“We probably already have it spent,” mayor Mark Jones said, noting the need for blacktopping and the ongoing issue of certifying the levee.

The town has found meeting minutes from 2013 which said that the levee was certified, but are following up with those involved to see why the town has been more recently told that the levee must be recertified.

Another thought for part of the CARES funding is a playground.

“We have no playgrounds for the kids in town. If you want to attract families to Ridgeley you’ve got to have something for those kids to do,” councilman Duke Lantz said.

While these projects are in the future, the council is inviting residents to join them for a special Earth Day clean-up set for 10 a.m. Saturday, April 24.

Volunteers will meet at the town hall before breaking into groups to plant flowers and clean-up various areas around town. New flower boxes are being donated to the town and will feature new flags.

The streets in town were recently swept and director of public works Bobby Lambert noted that there are still a few more places to clean up.

The town recently purchased a new tractor and the street sweeper will fit on it.

Continued clean-up of the town’s dilapidated properties is the purpose behind the first reading of an ordinance to adopt the county building safety ordinance.

“It’s a tool we can use to get rid of some of the dilapidated buildings in town,” said Jones. “It puts the building safety ordinance from the county into play.”

On a final note, the town joined other municipalities across the state in recognizing April as Fair Housing Month.