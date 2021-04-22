Westernport seeing boost in revenue due to water sales

Ronda Wertman

Special to the News Tribune

WESTERNPORT – Westernport is seeing an increase in revenue thanks to its two municipal water customers.

Providing water to Piedmont and Luke is resulting in nearly $50,000 in revenue, which is bolstering the town’s $1.7 million budget.

Finance commissioner Allen Shapiro says as the council approved the budget for the coming year that it included a 4% raise for employees.

There is also good news for Westernport’s individual water customers as mayor Laura Legge announced that the bids for Phase 4 of the water project came in below the estimate at $1.9 million.

“Thanks to the recent government money, the Town of Westernport will be receiving $1 million from the Rescue Plan,” Shapiro explained. “This will be our portion of Phase 4 of the water project so we don’t have to borrow any money.

“This will save taxpayers a substantial amount of money. It was a great gift,” he said.

“We won’t be raising water rates for Phase 4,” confirmed Legge.

In other news, sign-ups are continuing for the town’s emergency alerting system. Residents can text WESTERNPORT to 888777 or sign up through https://local.nixle.com/signup/widget/i/56570.

“Our main goal is to report on any water issues,” said Legge, noting that sign-up can be done online or by text.

Information to sign up will also be included on the water bills, with over 100 residents signing up in the first few days.

Westernport has 21 water customers red tagged for shut-off this month. The council noted that residents who call or come to the office to establish a payment plan will not be shut off.

Commissioner Judy Hamilton reminds resident that they must have burn permits from both the county and the town as they are doing spring burning.

Residents are invited to participate in a town-wide clean-up for Earth Day. Residents are asked to meet at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 24, at the Creekside Park.

Those participating are urged to bring gloves and are reminded to social distance. High school students who need volunteer service hours are also welcome to participate.