Burlington, Elk Garden get new principals

Liz Beavers

Tribune Managing Editor

KEYSER - Two Mineral County schools will have new principals beginning in the 2021-2022 school year.

The Mineral County Board of Education this week approved Jenni Woy as the new principal at Burlington Primary School and Tammy Ashby as the new principal at Elk Garden Primary School.

Current principals Joyce Malcom (Burlington) and Michael Saturday (Elk Garden) are retiring.

Woy, who is currently principal at Union Education Complex at Mt. Storm, previously served as principal at the Mineral County Alternative School.

Her appointment was approved on a motion made by board vice president Mary Jane Baniak and seconded by Tom Denne.

Superintendent Troy Ravenscroft, who normally makes the recommendation for all placements, recused himself due to Ms. Woy being the daughter of his father-in-law Rob Woy. Assistant superintendent Kelli Wilson made the recommendation in his place.

Ashby, who currently teaches at Elk Garden Primary, is the wife of board member Donnie Ashby. He therefore recused himself from the placement vote. Board memberTerry Puffinburger made the motion to appoint her to the position, and Tom Denne seconded it. The motion passed 4-0.

Woy will take her new position with the start of the 2021-2022 school year and Ashby will take her new position in November 2021.