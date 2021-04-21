Ft. Ashby Library to host send-off for DeWitt

From News Reports

FORT ASHBY - Friends of the Fort Ashby Public Library are inviting the community to share in wishing the library manager April DeWitt a fond farewell during an open house Thursday, April 29, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

DeWitt is leaving her position at the library to spend more time with family.

During her nearly seven- year tenure, she has instituted many new programs while nourishing continuing ones. Adults meet regularly for the Fort Ashby Readers Book Club, while Juniors enjoy a club of their own. Steam Club, Lego Club, and Toddler Time are new additions.

A weekly program that brought the Fort Ashby Primary School second graders for a reading time, crafts, and the joy of having their own library cards for checking out books to take home has been on hold because of COVID.

The Home School and Summer Reading Programs have continued with increasing attendance each year.

Under DeWitt’s direction, the Friends of the library, jointly with the Hampshire County Arts Council, sponsored popular poetry contests for all ages. The annual photography contests brought entries from a wide area.

With the help of Friends of the Library and the community’s enthusiastic response to fundraisers such as the Christmas Silent Auction and Raffle, the library was completely painted inside, with new flooring installed, an office addition made to the back of the building, and the entire library structure reorganized.

The library is located at 57 Presidents St. in Fort Ashby; phone 304-298-4493.

Everyone is invited to stop in to share some cake and beverage and to wish April well in her future endeavors.