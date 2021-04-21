Gospel concert sets at Beaver Run Church

From News Reports

BURLINGTON - The annual Spring Gospel Sing will be held on Saturday, May1, 2021, from 4-8 p.m. at the Beaver Run Church of the Brethren, Burlington.

This is scheduled as an outdoor event (indoors in case of rain), so bring your lawn chair, a sweater or jacket. Small drink coolers are welcome.

The Church Adult Fellowship will be offering concessions.

A mix of southern gospel and a little bluegrass from local and out-of-state artists scheduled include: The Reeds (New Creek), High Mt Bluegrass (Romney), Robert T. Shrout (Keyser), Heart Song (Mt Vernon, Ohio), Randy Long (Ft. Wayne, Indiana), Donna & Joe Winebrenner (Keyser), and Jason Woods (Waynesburg, Pennsylvania).

A love offering will be taken for the artists.

This is the eighth year for the sing but the first time it has been held at Beaver Run Church and they are excited to share and visit with the community.

CDC guidelines for masks and social distancing will be followed.

For additional information or questions, contact Thelma Cox at 304-289-3027.