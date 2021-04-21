Art show to focus on unity, equity, diversity

Allegany Arts Council

CUMBERLAND—The Allegany Arts Council, Allegany College of Maryland, Frostburg State University, Allegany County NAACP Branch 7007, and the Community Resilience Council are pleased to announce a call to artists on the theme of “Creative Community Creating Unity.”

The purpose of the exhibition is to invite artists of all skill levels to explore issues of equity, diversity, inclusion, affirmation, justice, and access, focusing attention on the ways in which art addresses these important issues impacting our world.

The exhibition will not be juried and no prizes will be awarded. There is no fee to enter. The deadline to enter is Friday, July 9, 2021.

Works may include visual arts, poetry or prose, installation, video/film/original music, dance or theater performance. The gallery will work with artists to ensure any artist wishing to participate may do so.

The exhibition will take place in the Allegany Arts Council’s Schwab Gallery from July 31-Aug. 28, 2021.

For more information, or to download an entry form, please visit https://www.alleganyartscouncil.org/upcoming-events/creative-community-creating-unity/.