Mineral County approved for new Frankfort school funding

Liz Beavers

Tribune Managing Editor

KEYSER - Primary students in the Frankfort District are scheduled to be in a new school by the 2023-2024 term.

The West Virginia School Building Authority announced Monday that Mineral County had been approved for the total $19,147. 590 requested for the construction of a new Frankfort Primary School .

The total $21.3 million project will construct the school on the campus with Frankfort Middle and Frankfort High School and will house students from Fort Ashby Primary, WIley Ford Primary and Frankfort Intermediate schools. The Mineral County Board of Education voted Feb. 25 to close those three aging schools.

After receiivng word of the SBA award, superintendent of schools Troy Ravenscroft called it “a great day for Mineral County.”

“We are extremely grateful to the West Virginia School Building Authority for selecting and funding our project. PK-4 students in the Frankfort District will soon have the modern facility they need and deserve thanks to the support of our communities, our employees, and our BOE.”

Ravenscroft noted that Monday’s award is the second that has been approved for Mineral County in a nine-month period.

“We will soon have two projects totaling over $25 million occurring in Mineral County,” he said. “The positive residual effects resulting from construction projects of this scale cannot be understated—investment in infrastructure IS an investment in our people and our communities. This is a great day for all of Mineral County and the surrounding areas.”

The other project being funded is the replacement of the roof and HVAC at Keyser Middle School. The SBA awarded Mineral County a $3 million Needs Grant for that project, which is expected to take place this summer.

In announcing the funding award for that project last August, Ravenscroft said, “KMS has been plagued with issues since it was built. We can now address both and mitigate future issues and expenses.”